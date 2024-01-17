On Demand

Y100 Second Date Update

Y100 Second Date Update

Find out what happened on the first date, and if it's possible, or even a good idea, to go out on a second, on the Second Date Update!

Cut Short

Melanie MIGHT have overreacted after a trip to Olive Garden with Drew.

Hungry Games

Manda is worried she asked James for too much help when it comes to her new years resolutions.

Perfect Vision

Katherine was trying to scoop Dylan up on the rebound. Did she blow her chances?

View All

On Demand

Y100 Frito & Katy Full Show Podcast

Y100 Frito & Katy Full Show Podcast

Miss Frito & Katy this morning? Hit play and enjoy the fun and laughter anytime!

FULL SHOW PODCAST: Fri Jan 19

Frito and Katy's full show for 01/19/24

FULL SHOW PODCAST: Thurs Jan 18

Frito and Katy's full show for 01/18/24

FULL SHOW PODCAST: Wed Jan 17

Frito and Katy's full show for 01/17/23

View All

Frito & Katy What's New

Frito & Katy Photo Galleries

Y100 Country Music News

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!