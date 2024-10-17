October is national fire prevention month, and Frito & Katy are here to scare you smart!

40 years ago, people used to have an average of about 15 - 17 minutes to escape a burning home after a smoke alarm activated. Today, it’s less than THREE.

Everyone is familiar with the concept of “Stop, Drop, & Roll,” but there’s a new campaign you need to commit to memory: “Close Before You Doze.”

Sleeping with your bedroom door CLOSED could save your life.

Don’t believe us? Check out this video!

This video is courtesy of the Fire Safety Research Institute. Find out more about their unsettling findings HERE.







