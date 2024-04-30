newsletter
Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!
Find out what happened on the first date, and if it's possible, or even a good idea, to go out on a second, on the Second Date Update!
Paul is wondering if Jackie is a little out of his league due to his lack of experience.
Morris admits just sitting and playing video games while Stella was at the house might have been a mistake but is willing to change his ways.
Jim and Helen were a hot item on vacation, but back here in reality less so.
Miss Frito & Katy this morning? Hit play and enjoy the fun and laughter anytime!
Frito and Katy's full show for 10/03/24
Frito and Katy's full show for 10/03/24
Frito and Katy's full show for 10/02/24
Y100 connecting you with all your favorite Texas Country artists, powered by Thirsty Horse Saloon.
Texas Made Sunday Nights 8-10
Texas Made Sunday Nights 8-10
Texas Made Sunday Nights 8-10