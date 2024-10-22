What’s The Story With This Statue?

Yes, I’m aware this doesn’t really count because it wasn’t spotted at 4am driving to work but guys...

One thing you don’t expect to see at lunch is a giant 15 foot bronze bust rolling down the highway. I took some pictures as it rolled past on 281 trying to figure out what this thing was and where it was headed.

Giant Statue This was being driven down 281 yesterday.

Giant Statue Seriously, who is that?

Giant Statue Really not getting a lot here...





Yeah...clearly not finding the answers I’m looking for...

I was going to let this go and accept that I’d never know who this building size tribute was supposed to be honoring. But then, the universe smiled on me and the driver turned into the same parking lot so I was able to circle around and discover...

It's Elon Musk It's a fifteen foot bust of Elon Musk. WHY??





It’s Elon Musk.

FOR REAL. What is going on??? Why would anyone need a fifteen foot Elon Musk head. Why does it look like Elon Musk but also...not? Where is it going? Why is it fake bronze? If it’s for Elon he can afford bronze. So many questions.