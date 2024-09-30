Win Your Halloween Costume from Spirit Halloween & Help Local Kids!

Wicked Wednesday

This October, Y100 and Spirit Halloween are teaming up for a scary good cause!

Every WICKED WEDNESDAY, Frito & Katy will combine their love for helping kids and their love of the Halloween season. All month long, they’ll be giving away $150 gift certificates to Spirit Halloween* and highlighting the Spirit of Children campaign and what it means for San Antonio families.

Help us help them make hospitals less scary for kids!

When you donate to Spirit of Children, you’re helping fund the Child Life Department at Christus Children’s Hospital, the only free-standing children’s hospital in town. Music and pet therapy, educational and medical dolls, and toys for those with limited mobility are just some of the things the Child Life Department provides its young patients. It’s also responsible for the Child Life Zone indoor playroom.

In The Zone, kids get to be kids! The space serves as an escape for patients and their families and includes a medical play area, sensory gym, open play space, arts and crafts station, recording studio, Microsoft video game wall, café, and more. It’s one of only 15 in North America, and it was made possible by generous donors – including country legend, Garth Brooks!

100% of every dollar donated here STAYS here.

Make a difference in a child’s life this Halloween by donating to Spirit of Children at any San Antonio, New Braunfels, Bulverde, or Eagle Pass Spirit Halloween locations or online HERE.

And tune into Frito & Katy each WICKED WEDNESDAY for your chance to win $150 to Spirit Halloween!

*Gift certificate is awarded privately by the Spirit Halloween franchisee and not issued by Spirit Halloween corporate. Certificate can only be redeemed at select locations; no credit or cash will be issued for any unused value. Any unused value is forfeited once redeemed. Any transaction total over the awarded amount presented on the gift certificate will be the responsibility of the customer. Certificate expires 10/31/2024.