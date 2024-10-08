Fates From Your Favorite Dates - Darren & Jasmine

Second Date Update often ends on a cliffhanger. As our daters are working through their issues (and we’re talking about them in excruciating detail live on the radio), there’s always that question of WILL THEY or WON’T THEY?!

We know it’s frustrating to be left in the dark and not know the ultimate decision. We need the fates from our favorite dates!

As you can imagine though, after their radio debut, it’s difficult to get some people back on the phone (hell, sometimes it’s hard enough to get them the FIRST time.. We are ignored, blocked, and called all sorts of nasty names in the pursuit of ANSWERS, but we will not be deterred!

We’ll continue to investigate to the best of our ability until we’ve exhausted all options or been hit with a restraining order!

We’ll chronicle our successes... that will most likely be failures... right here on the blog.





If ya missed it: Darren thought he’d blown his chances with Jasmine when he dropped those three little words too soon. Turns out though, Jasmine wasn’t freaked out, she just didn’t believe him. She introduced us to the “granny panty theory” of dating which neither of us had heard of before. In the end, it made some kind of sense - but does underwear count as a personality quirk? We opened the phone lines in an attempt to find out.

Reactions were a bit mixed on this...





SO, WHAT’S THE VERDICT?





They Won't

Y’all helped Jasmine realize her theory was right. If you give a guy like Darren even an inch, he’ll keep taking those miles. She’s back out there trying to find that guy who will love her completely - granny panties and all.

NO DATE.





WHAT DO YOU THINK?





Love the drama? Tune in to Frito & Katy weekday mornings before 7:10 am for more episodes of Second Date Update!