Toast & Talk

If you’ve ever wanted to know more about the Special Olympics, join Frito & Katy for this awesome FREE event happening Friday, October 18!

I’ve been involved with SOTX as a coach and Unified Partner in both basketball and flag football for years. I was even honored to join Team Texas in our bid for national glory back at the 2014 National Games in New Jersey. We were bested by Louisiana in the end, but the Aggie Bombers still brought the silver medal home to College Station that year!

This is such a special organization, so come and see how you or your business can help. There are so many different ways to get involved and to donate, and the Breakfast with Champions will showcase them all.

You’ll also get to meet some of our athletes and hear their stories of what Special Olympics means to them.

Our friend and Executive Director, Jessica Lizardo, called in to Frito & Katy to tell us more!

Event Details:

October 18, 2024





Rosenberg Skyroom

847 E Hildebrand Ave

San Antonio, TX 78217





Doors Open at 8:00 am

Program 8:30 am - 9:30 am









Because of your support, Special Olympics and its volunteers are able to serve over 55,000 athletes across Texas as we fight to end discrimination against individuals with intellectual disabilities.