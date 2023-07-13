Frito & Katy Read and Feed

Hey it’s Frito and Katy!

Y100 is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to make sure kids eat great and play great, sponsored by Steele Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram!

Over the summer, 200,000 students will lose access to their school lunch program.

Now through August 11, children 18 years of age and younger can access free and healthy meals at over 100 sites across San Antonio. No background check or ID required. Kids are able to access any site, regardless of proximity to primary residence .

Help us close the meal gap today!



Every $1 donated equals 7 meals for kids this summer!

You can also text FOOD to 304304 to find a meal site near you!

At select sites, we’ll be volunteering and providing free books and activities for the kids.

Together, we can help end hunger and advance literacy in our community!

