Merry Masterpieces

This season, we’re gonna deck the halls with more crayons and glitter... and a lot less Photoshop!

Calling all artists! Frito & Katy are looking for Santa’s Little Picassos to create the ultimate show Christmas card.

All month long, we’ll be taking submissions of holiday inspired kid art. Worried the snowman looks more like a melted marshmallow and Rudolph’s got six legs? Don’t be! Just send in your jolliest creations.

We’ll select one masterpiece to be immortalized on a real, honest-to-Santa physical Frito & Katy Christmas card! In addition to this esteemed honor, the winner will also get bragging rights, a modicum of fame, and the joy of knowing their art will spread holiday cheer—and maybe a few laughs—all season long!

If you’ve got a budding artist, we’ll be taking submissions through 10/31.





Mail your works of art to the following address or submit a picture or scan HERE along with your child’s name and age and your basic contact information.





ATTN: Frito & Katy

Y100 San Antonio

8122 Datapoint Dr.

#600

San Antonio, TX 78229





NOTE: This contest isn’t strictly limited to kids, so if you are over the age of 18 and would like to offer up a submission for consideration, we’ll take it!





And, if you’d like to get a special Frito & Katy Christmas card this holiday season, send us an email HERE with your name and address. We can almost promise it’ll arrive before Christmas this time...