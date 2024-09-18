Frito & Katys Winners for 2024

Thank you so much to everyone who nominated and voted in this year’s Frito & Katys.
We wouldn’t be able to highlight the amazing people and places that make this city so dang great without y’all!
Help us congratulate the BEST OF THE BEST THAT NEVER GET SALUTED AS THE BEST (…until now).
Best Police Officer – Rebecca Vermeulen
Best Firefighter – Troy Biela
Best Paramedic – Breanna Oakley & Tyler Morris
Best Teacher – Judy Croeser of Concorde Career College
Best Nurse – Brittany Lyons (Methodist Children’s Hospital & Westover Hills Baptist NICU)
Best Receptionist – Jill Laskowski
Best Boss – Marty Laskowski
Best Hairdresser – Monica Ruiz & Sam Fulmer
Best Handyman – Jesse Molina & Jeff Hicks
Best Stay at Home Parent – Julie Ann Delgado
Best High School Athlete – Elizabeth Leachman
Best Security Guard – Adrian Machado
Best Bureaucrat – Stephen Laskowski
Best Nail Artist – Dez Rivera
Best Car Salesman – Maximo Sauceda
Best Babysitter – Ashley Hughan
Road Warrior – Mark Anthony Morales Jr.
The Whisk Wizard – Alyson Laskowski
Can’t Beat These Biscuits – Ida Claire
Best Fried Chicken – Chatman’s Chicken
Best Oysters – McAdoo’s Seafood Company
Nacho Average Nachos – Los Barrios
A Salads Healthy, Right? – Whiskey Cake
Best Mac & Cheese – 2M Smokehouse BBQ
EAT YOUR VEGETABLES (Best Veggies) – Mama’s Café & Gather Brewing Co.
Best Spin Dip – Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar
Top Dog – Chicago Hot Dogs
Best Free Birthday Dessert – Nothing Bundt Cakes
Ballin’ on a Budget Award for Best Value – Las Palapas
Sauce Boss – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers & DeeWillie’s BBQ
Loaf Troph – Broadway Daily Bread & Texas Roadhouse
The Clean Plate Award – Bud Jones Restaurant
Liquid Gold Award for Best Queso – Chuy’s
It’s Brew-Tiful! (Best Coffee) – Medina River Coffee
The Chit Chat Champion Award (Best Small Talk) – Bird and Pear
Best Smelling Business – Nowhere Bookshop
Most Attentive Wait Staff – Whiskey Cake
Hardest Working Fast Food Crew – Burger Boy
Most Fun Place to Work – Dick’s Last Resort
Funnest Family Attraction – San Antonio Zoo
Masterful Merch – Feliz Modern
Best Bathroom Outside of Buc-ee’s – Hotel Emma
Best Atmosphere – Mi Tierra
Best Church – Holy Spirit Catholic Church & Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Best Newish Business –Margarita Garden
Best New to Us Business – PB&J with Tay
Most Friendliest Retailer – The Chandelier Rose Boutique
Best Logo/Mascot – San Antonio Missions
Worth the Wait Award – Bakery Lorraine
Swing King – District 46/ Tree Haus Tavern
And last but certainly not least...
Coolest Fiesta Medal – Spurs Jesus & SA Flavor