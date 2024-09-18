Frito & Katys Winners for 2024

Thank you so much to everyone who nominated and voted in this year’s Frito & Katys.

We wouldn’t be able to highlight the amazing people and places that make this city so dang great without y’all!

Help us congratulate the BEST OF THE BEST THAT NEVER GET SALUTED AS THE BEST (…until now).

Best Police Officer – Rebecca Vermeulen

Best Firefighter – Troy Biela

Best Paramedic – Breanna Oakley & Tyler Morris

Best Teacher – Judy Croeser of Concorde Career College

Best Nurse – Brittany Lyons (Methodist Children’s Hospital & Westover Hills Baptist NICU)

Best Receptionist – Jill Laskowski

Best Boss – Marty Laskowski

Best Hairdresser – Monica Ruiz & Sam Fulmer

Best Handyman – Jesse Molina & Jeff Hicks

Best Stay at Home Parent – Julie Ann Delgado

Best High School Athlete – Elizabeth Leachman

Best Security Guard – Adrian Machado

Best Bureaucrat – Stephen Laskowski

Best Nail Artist – Dez Rivera

Best Car Salesman – Maximo Sauceda

Best Babysitter – Ashley Hughan

Road Warrior – Mark Anthony Morales Jr.

The Whisk Wizard – Alyson Laskowski

Can’t Beat These Biscuits – Ida Claire

Best Fried Chicken – Chatman’s Chicken

Best Oysters – McAdoo’s Seafood Company

Nacho Average Nachos – Los Barrios

A Salads Healthy, Right? – Whiskey Cake

Best Mac & Cheese – 2M Smokehouse BBQ

EAT YOUR VEGETABLES (Best Veggies) – Mama’s Café & Gather Brewing Co.

Best Spin Dip – Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar

Top Dog – Chicago Hot Dogs

Best Free Birthday Dessert – Nothing Bundt Cakes

Ballin’ on a Budget Award for Best Value – Las Palapas

Sauce Boss – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers & DeeWillie’s BBQ

Loaf Troph – Broadway Daily Bread & Texas Roadhouse

The Clean Plate Award – Bud Jones Restaurant

Liquid Gold Award for Best Queso – Chuy’s

It’s Brew-Tiful! (Best Coffee) – Medina River Coffee

The Chit Chat Champion Award (Best Small Talk) – Bird and Pear

Best Smelling Business – Nowhere Bookshop

Most Attentive Wait Staff – Whiskey Cake

Hardest Working Fast Food Crew – Burger Boy

Most Fun Place to Work – Dick’s Last Resort

Funnest Family Attraction – San Antonio Zoo

Masterful Merch – Feliz Modern

Best Bathroom Outside of Buc-ee’s – Hotel Emma

Best Atmosphere – Mi Tierra

Best Church – Holy Spirit Catholic Church & Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church

Best Newish Business –Margarita Garden

Best New to Us Business – PB&J with Tay

Most Friendliest Retailer – The Chandelier Rose Boutique

Best Logo/Mascot – San Antonio Missions

Worth the Wait Award – Bakery Lorraine

Swing King – District 46/ Tree Haus Tavern





And last but certainly not least...

Coolest Fiesta Medal – Spurs Jesus & SA Flavor

Spurs Jesus Medal - Winner Frito & Katys



