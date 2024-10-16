Spirit Halloween Costume Event!

It was no tricks, all treats at Christus Children’s Child Life Center yesterday afternoon! Frito & Katy got to join Spirit Halloween reps as they threw an epic Halloween party for patients complete with crafts, music, and of course, costumes!

Everything was provided to the patients and their families free of charge.

Frito & Katy got a chance to help some kids pick costumes and catch up with our favorite Spirit reps to chat about the event, Spirit of Children, and how you can help!

All inventory at this event was provided by local Spirit Halloween owners and operators. While your donations help fund the Child Life Center and Child Life Zone and every dollar raised in San Antonio, stays in San Antonio, this event does not pull from those funds.

Find out how you can give back to our only freestanding children’s hospital HERE.