Spirit Halloween Costume Event!

Christus Gets Spirit-ed

Wicked Wednesday 2024

By Katy and Frito

It was no tricks, all treats at Christus Children’s Child Life Center yesterday afternoon! Frito & Katy got to join Spirit Halloween reps as they threw an epic Halloween party for patients complete with crafts, music, and of course, costumes!

Everything was provided to the patients and their families free of charge.

Frito & Katy got a chance to help some kids pick costumes and catch up with our favorite Spirit reps to chat about the event, Spirit of Children, and how you can help!

Spirit Halloween Haunts Christus Childrens Frito and Katy tag along as Spirit Halloween as they get the kids at Christus Childrens equipped for spooky season! (Y100)

All inventory at this event was provided by local Spirit Halloween owners and operators. While your donations help fund the Child Life Center and Child Life Zone and every dollar raised in San Antonio, stays in San Antonio, this event does not pull from those funds.

Find out how you can give back to our only freestanding children’s hospital HERE.

Spirit of Children SA

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!