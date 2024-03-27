Teen accused of stealing vehicle while 6-year-old child was in backseat

Ahkean Curry: The 18-year-old is accused of stealing a vehicle that had a 6-year-old in the backseat. (Havelock Police Department)

HAVELOCK, N.C. — An 18-year-old North Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle with a child in the backseat from a shopping center, authorities said.

According to Craven County online booking records, Ahkean Curry, of Havelock, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with kidnapping/abduction and driving while impaired. He was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, in possession of an open container, damage to property and no operator’s license, the Havelock Police Department said in a news release.

The Havelock Police Department said the incident occurred at the Cherry Plaza Shopping Center in Havelock at about 5:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, WITN-TV reported.

Officers responded immediately and “saturated” the area in an attempt to locate Curry, the police department said in its news release.

The child was found unharmed after they were let out of the vehicle at another location, WITN reported.

The vehicle was quickly located by police officers and Curry was detained, according to the Sun Journal.

Curry was being held at the Craven County Jail, with bail set at $251,000, online records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 3, according to booking records.

