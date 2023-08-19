Win $1,000 Five Times a Day With the Y100 Country Cash Grab

Y100 Country Cash Grab

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help Pay Your Bills! The Y100 Country Cash Grab Contest starts Monday, August 28 and goes through Friday, October 13.*. That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from Y100:

Listen to Y100 Monday, August 28 through Friday, October 13* weekdays at 7 am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, and 4pm

Monday, August 28 through Friday, October 13* weekdays at 7 and We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

in each of these contest hours You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)

to enter the keyword on the (until 15 minutes past the hour) One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

*Excluding September 4, 2023 (Labor Day)

Win your share of $1,000 with Y100′s Country Cash Grab!

HEAD’S UP: If you get a call from an unknown number within half an hour of entering a keyword, answer it, it could be us calling to tell you that you won!

Download the Y100 app and it's even easier to enter the keywords!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23–10/13/23 (excl. 9/4/23). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click Here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

Cox Media Group