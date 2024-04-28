Candace Parker, 3-time WNBA champion, 2-time MVP, announces retirement

Candace Parker LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 01: Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts in the second quarter of a game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 102-84. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WNBA legend Candace Parker on Sunday announced she is retiring.

“I’m retiring,” Parker said on Instagram. “I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it.”

“This offseason hasn’t been fun on a foot that isn’t cooperating,” Parker continued, according to ESPN. “It’s no fun playing in pain (10 surgeries in my career) it’s no fun knowing what you could do, if only...it’s no fun hearing “she isn’t the same” when I know why, it’s no fun accepting the fact you need surgery AGAIN.”

Last season she did play 18 games with the Las Vegas Aces before having foot surgery, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Parker appeared in her final game on July 7 after she was sidelined due to a foot injury, according to ESPN.

Parker was the first player in the history of the WNBA to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season, according to The Associated Press.

She also became the first player in the WNBA to win a championship with three different teams, the AP reported.

Parker won two NCAA titles when she was with Tennessee back in 2007 and 2008, ESPN reported. Parker was the No. 1 overall pick in 2008 for the WNBA draft. She went on to win championships with the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces. She is also a two-time league MVP for 2008 and 2013.

She is also a seven-time WNBA All-Star, a defensive player of the year for the WNBA in 2020. Parker was an Olympian twice in 2008 and 2012, ESPN reported.

