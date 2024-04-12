Roberto Cavalli, Italian fashion designer, dies at 83, his company says

Roberto Cavalli DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 01: Designer Roberto Cavalli poses during the Vogue Fashion Dubai Experience on November 1, 2014 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Vogue & The Dubai Mall) (Gareth Cattermole)

Robert Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer known for his animal print pieces, has died at the age of 83.

Cavalli’s company announced his death on Instagram. Details about his death have not been released.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Fausto Puglisi, a creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, said on Instagram.

“It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me.”

Sergio Azzolari, the CEO at the fashion brand bearing Cavalli’s name, said, “The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”

Cavalli was born in Florence, Italy in 1940, according to CNN. Giuseppe Rossi, his grandfather, was a painter, and Cavalli followed in his footsteps by experimenting with painting, textiles and more at the Academy of Art in Florence.

He became known in the 1970s for his animal prints and chic style that remained part of his signature throughout his career, according to The Associated Press.

During the 1990s, Cavalli got creative with luxury denim and dressed supermodel Naomi Campbell, according to The New York Times. His success with denim led him to become one of the world’s biggest fashion designers, with stores around the globe. Cindy Crawford and Lenny Kravitz were some of his celebrity fans. He went on to create jewelry, housewares and even a branded vodka.

