Utah State’s Andre Seldon Jr. dies in apparent cliff-diving accident

Andre Seldon Jr FILE PHOTO: New Mexico State Aggies defensive back Andre Seldon (8) is seen wearing the Quick Lane Bowl Champs baseball cap during the awards ceremony following the Quick Lane Bowl college football game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the Bowling Green Falcons on December 26, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. has died in an apparent drowning, Utah State said. He was 22.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office said they were searching the Porcupine Reservoir in Utah when a man was seen cliff diving and didn’t resurface, ESPN reported.

Seldon’s body was found during a search that included a dive team and a helicopter on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office called it a “tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information.”

Nate Dreiling, Utah State’s interim coach and defensive coordinator said, “Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own. Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

The school said Sledon went to Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan and had joined Utah State this summer, planning to start classes in the fall. He had played at New Mexico Sate with Dreling after playing two seasons at Michigan.

He was the No. 11 cornerback for 247Sports for the 2020 recruiting class, according to Bleacher Report.

