Recall alert: Ford recalling more than 450,000 pickups, SUVs

The Ford logo is displayed on a vehicle at Serramonte Ford on January 05, 2022 in Colma, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File)

Ford is recalling 456,565 SUVs and pickup trucks due to a battery issue that could cause a vehicle to lose drive power, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall includes 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick trucks, the NHTSA said in a letter dated Tuesday.

“The body and power train control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery state of charge,” according to the NHTSA. “An undetected low battery charge can result in a loss of electrical accessories such as hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.”

The recall affects just under 403,000 Ford Bronco Sports produced between Feb. 5, 2020, and March 13, 2024, according to a safety recall report from the NHTSA. About 53,590 Ford Mavericks produced between Feb. 3, 2021, and Oct. 28, 2022, are also impacted.

The issue first surfaced for the NHTSA in October 2023, after drivers of 2021 Bronco Sport vehicles reported a loss of 12-volt accessories on the SUVs. The issue was resolved with a battery replacement, according to the agency.

As of February, Ford was aware of 917 warranty reports and 54 customer complaints related to the battery issue. Officials noted they also had “3 unverified reports of fire and 2 property damage claims.”

No accidents or injuries have been connected with the issue, according to the NHTSA.

Dealers will recalibrate the body control module and power train control module, free of charge, officials said. Owners will begin getting letters about the issue after May 13.

If you have questions, you can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The company’s internal number for the recall is 24S24. You can also contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 or visit its website.

