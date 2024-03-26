Powerball: Here are the numbers from Monday’s jackpot for $800 million

Powerball: The drawing was held for the sixth-largest jackpot in the promotion's history. (Getty Images )

The drawing was held for the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball history on Monday night.

The numbers for the grand prize worth $800 million on Monday were 7-11-19-53-68 and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

If a player wins the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $80 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $384.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.

2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.

3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

4. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.

5. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

6. $800 million -- March 25, 2024 drawing

7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

