NC couple will buy tractor after winning $624K lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — It is not unusual for someone to buy a new vehicle after winning a large sum of money in a lottery. But a North Carolina couple decided their new wheels should belong to a tractor.

Alvin Turner, of Nebo, won a $624,134 prize after buying a Quick Pick ticket for the NC Education Lottery’s Cash 5 game on Monday, lottery officials said in a news release.

He was so excited that he roused his wife, who was sleeping.

“I woke her up,” Turner laughed. “I thought I was reading it wrong.”

He bought the ticket from KG’s Quik Stop in Marion, and lottery officials said the odds of matching all five balls in the Cash 5 game are 1 in 962,598.

“We were both in shock,” Turner said in a statement. “It was super.”

Turner drove approximately 212 miles to the state’s lottery headquarters to collect his prize, lottery officials said. He netted $446,256 after federal and state taxes were deducted.

Turner said he would pay some bills and help out family members with some of his winnings. His wife said she wants to use some of the windfall to buy a tractor.

It was unclear why Turner’s wife wanted a tractor, and lottery officials did not give a reason. If they are country music fans, they could tip their hats to Jason Aldean and buy a big green tractor.

But with that kind of money, the Turners can buy whatever they want.

Nebo is located about 90 miles northwest of Charlotte in the western part of North Carolina.

