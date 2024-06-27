8 puppies rescued in 100 degree weather by deputies in Texas Multiple puppies were found earlier this weekend outside with no water in Tarrant County, Texas. (Tarrant County Sheriff's Office/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Multiple puppies were found earlier this weekend outside with no water in Tarrant County, Texas.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday, a litter of puppies was found inside a carrier that was left in a field in 100-degree weather. They also had no water.

The puppies were found by a Good Samaritan who called the sheriff’s office, WFAA reported.

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control took control of the puppies, the sheriff’s office said, according to People Magazine.

The sheriff’s office said that the puppies will be up for adoption later in the week depending on their medical exams.

Officials have not released any information about the conditions of the puppies, according to People Magazine. They have also not released any information about who left the puppies.





