Jason Kelce has new gig with ESPN: reports

Jason Kelce hasn’t been retired for two months, but the former Philadelphia Eagles center has a new job in the sports world.

Kelce will join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” next season, according to several media outlets.

The 13-year NFL veteran took part in last year’s NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop, formerly known as Broadcast Bootcamp. He also already got his feet wet behind the mic as part of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” during the Eagles’ off week last season, ESPN reported.

He called his experience at the time “new territory.”

“It’s very hard to do something live, reactive of stimulus that just happened and having something clever and meaningful to say,” Kelce said.

Despite reporting it through its news service, ESPN has not officially commented on Kelce’s new job, The Athletic reported.

Several networks competed for Kelce, according to The Athletic, which speculated that he would be part of Disney’s upfronts in two weeks. Disney owns ESPN.

The Associated Press also reported on the May 14 expected announcement date, adding that Kelce is expected to replace Robert Griffin III, who will be moved to a role as a college football analyst.

“Monday Night Countdown” was hosted last year by Scott Van Pelt with analysts Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark.

Variety called Kelce “one of the best offensive linemen of his time.” He had six first-team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl championship.

He currently hosts the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The podcast is expected to continue despite the ESPN deal.

There has been a shuffle of sports personalities in addition to Jason Kelce’s apparent deal.

Bill Belichick will be on ESPN as part of “The Pat McAfee Show,” which is licensed by the sports network. Belichick will also appear on Peyton Manning’s Manningcast, The Athletic reported.

Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason are leaving “The NFL Today” on CBS, while Matt Ryan is joining the show, ESPN reported.

