House passes bill that could lead to possible ban of TikTok

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen on a phone on March 13, 2024 in New York City. Congress is set to vote and pass a bill that could ban the popular app TikTok nationwide and be sent to the Senate for a vote. The bill would force the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest from TikTok and other applications that it owns within six months after passage of the bill or face a ban. Lawmakers argue that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government making the app a national security threat. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

TikTok NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen on a phone on March 13, 2024 in New York City. Congress is set to vote and pass a bill that could ban the popular app TikTok nationwide and be sent to the Senate for a vote. The bill would force the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest from TikTok and other applications that it owns within six months after passage of the bill or face a ban. Lawmakers argue that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government making the app a national security threat. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

On Saturday, the House passed a bill that could possibly lead to the popular social media app, TikTok.

>> Read more trending news

The 21st Century Peace through Strength Act was passed by the House Saturday with a bipartisan vote of 360 to 58, according to CNN.

The bill includes national security priorities which include Iran sanctions, seizure of Russian sovereign assets that have been frozen and a possible ban of TikTok nationwide, according to CNN.

The measure for TikTok is that if the China-based owner ByteDance Ltd. does not sell its stake in a year, then it will be banned nationwide in app stores, The Associated Press reported.

Members of the Republican and Democratic parties have been worried that Chinese authorities could possibly force ByteDance to provide them with user data from Americans and well as suppress/boost content that they find more favorable, the AP reported. TikTok has said that it has not shared American user data with authorities in China.

The measure is expected to go to the Senate, according to the AP.

The House is also expected to vote on three separate foreign aid bills for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region, CNN reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!