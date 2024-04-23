Gator storms MacDill Air Force Base, fights wildlife officers

TAMPA, Fla. — In a scene only a few places in the U.S. could boast about, an alligator made himself at home Monday on a Florida military base, where he unsuccessfully fought off the wildlife officers assigned to capture him.

Photos posted on MacDill Air Force Base’s Facebook page showed the large gator resting near the wheels of a tanker plane parked on the base’s runway. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents were called out to wrangle the creature, who did not take kindly to their arrival.

Video shared by base officials showed the two officers fighting with the gator as he thrashed and attempted to get away. They were ultimately able to get control and relocate him to the Hillsborough River.

“Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base,” base authorities wrote. “Special thanks to FWC for the assist.”

Wildlife officials believed that the alligator found his way onto the base after being forced away from his usual home by a bigger gator they’ve named Elvis.

No one was injured in the encounter.

