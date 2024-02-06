Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. to partner in launch of sports streaming service

Streaming service: File photo. Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday proposed a joint sports streaming services venture (Giuliano Benzin/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday proposed a joint streaming services venture that will place their sports programming under a single broadband umbrella.

The proposed streaming service would feature games from major professional leagues and college conferences to subscribers, The New York Times reported. The launch for the news service is scheduled for the fall, according to Variety.

It would place content from ESPN, Fox Sports and TNT on a standalone app, the entertainment news website reported.

Each of the companies will have one-third ownership of the new service, according to The Wall Street Journal. The companies did not announce pricing.

According to Variety, subscribers would receive access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV and ESPN+. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

The service will be supported by advertising and will be separate from the companies’ other streaming services, the Times reported.

Subscribers would also have the ability to bundle the product, including with Disney+, Hulu and/or Max, ESPN said in a statement.

“The platform would aggregate content to offer fans an extensive, dynamic lineup of sports content, aiming to provide a new and differentiated experience to serve sports fans, particularly those outside of the traditional pay TV bundle,” ESPN said in a news release.

“This new sports service exemplifies our ability as an industry to drive innovation and provide consumers with more choice, enjoyment and value and we’re thrilled to deliver it to sports fans,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

Fox and Disney are set to announce their quarterly earnings on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Warner Bros. Discovery is due to report earnings on Feb. 23, according to the newspaper.

