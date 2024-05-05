Darius Morris, former NBA player, Michigan star, dead at 33

Darius Morris: The former Michigan star and draft pick of the Los Angeles Lakers (1) has died at the age of 33. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Darius Morris, a former star for the University of Michigan basketball team who later played four seasons in the NBA, has died at the age of 33, his family announced on Saturday.

Michigan’s athletic department and the Los Angeles Lakers posted condolences on social media Saturday, according to The Detroit News. A cause of death was not publicly revealed.

TMZ was the first outlet to report Morris’ death, stating that his body was discovered in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Michigan Basketball Community mourns the passing of Darius Morris 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/cZLf4t5636 — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 4, 2024

The outlet shared a statement from the Morris family.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” the statement read. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Morris was a second-round pick of the Lakers in the 2011 draft, chosen 41st overall, according to Basketball-Reference.com. The guard averaged 3.3 points in 132 games and started 17 times for the Lakers during the 2012-13 season

Morris also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

He later played professionally overseas, competing in China and France, ESPN reported.

We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris 💜 pic.twitter.com/jkTs2VrKb6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 4, 2024

Morris was a standout with the Wolverines from 2009 to 2011, the Detroit Free Press reported. He set a then-program record of 235 assists and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection during his sophomore season.

He left for the NBA after two years at Michigan.

At Windward High School in Los Angeles, Morris led his team to a state title and won the John Wooden Award in 2009 as CIF Division 5′s basketball player of the year, the Free Press reported.

