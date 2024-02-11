Bob Moore, founder of Bob’s Red Mill natural food brand dies at 94

The founder of Bob’s Red Mill, Bob Moore, has died at the age of 94, the company says.

Moore died on Saturday, according to Bob’s Red Mill. No cause of death has been released.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Founder, Bob Moore, left this world today, Saturday, February 10, 2024. He was 94 years old and full of the same love for wholesome foods as the day he founded Bob’s Red Mill. Bob’s passion, ingenuity and respect for others will forever inspire the employee owners of Bob’s Red Mill, and we will carry on his legacy by bringing wholesome foods to people around the world. We will truly miss his energy and larger-than-life personality,” Bob’s Red Mill said in a statement on Instagram.

Moore remained a board member of Bob’s Red Mill until he died.

“Bob’s legacy will live on forever in all of us who had the opportunity to work with him and is infused into the Bob’s Red Mill brand,” said Bob’s Red Mill CEO Trey Winthrop. “He did everything in his power to leave us on a strong path forward. All of us feel responsible and motivated to preserve his old-world approach to unprocessed foods; his commitment to pure, high-quality ingredients; and his generosity to employee owners and educational organizations focused on nutritional health.”

Bob’s Red Mill was established in 1978 in Portland, Oregon, according to KATU. It was first created for the Portland area but expanded around the world. It has been able to offer more than 200 products in over 70 countries.

Moore is surprised by his three sons, Ken, Bob Jr. and David. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, according to a statement from Bob’s Red Mill.

There is expected to be a public celebration of Moore’s life at the Bob’s Red Mill Whole Grain Store in Milwaukie, Oregon, KATU reported. More information will be announced on Bob’s Red Mill website.





