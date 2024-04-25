Nashville notes: Jo Dee's livestream + Darius and Jennifer's collab

By Jeremy Chua

Can't be at Jo Dee Messina's Friday show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium? Fret not, she's bringing it to you via livestream. You can get all the information on how to watch it at Veeps' website.

Sara Evans is dropping her new song "21 Days" on Friday, and it's available for presave now. The track previews Sara's forthcoming album, Unbroke, arriving June 7.

Darius Rucker has announced that he's dropping a duet version of his song "Never Been Over" with Jennifer Nettles on Friday. "Just when I thought I loved this song, here comes Jennifer taking it over the top!!" Darius shares on Instagram.

