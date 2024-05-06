Fans Attending Luke Combs Concerts Should Plan Ahead for Transportation, Parking

San Antonio, TX — Fans heading to the Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, concerts at the Alamodome featuring superstar country singer Luke Combs are encouraged to plan ahead for likely disruptions to parking and traffic. Both performances of the “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour,” which begin at 5:40 p.m. each day, are expected to draw sellout crowds of more than 40,000.

There are also several other events occurring in and around downtown, including concerts both nights at the Frost Bank Center and the Asian Festival happening at La Villita on May 11 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

City of San Antonio officials advise concert goers to arrive downtown very early for the concerts. They also encourage attendees to take advantage of VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride options to and from the Crossroads (151 Crossroads Blvd., 78201) and Randolph (9400 Interstate Highway 35 N) locations. Cost for the service, which begins at 3 p.m., is $1.30 each way, with discounts for students and seniors. Parking at both locations is free. For information, visit www.viainfo.net/park-ride-events.

The schedule at the Alamodome for the Luke Combs concerts:

Friday, May 10

3 p.m.: North H-E-B Plaza opens for merchandise shopping, food and beverage

5 p.m.: Alamodome doors open

5:40 p.m.: Concert begins

Saturday, May 11

3 p.m.: The Luke Combs Bootleggers Tailgate opens on North H-E-B Plaza, including merchandise shopping, food and beverage (open to the public; clear-bag policy applies)

5 p.m.: Alamodome doors open

5:40 p.m.: Concert begins

For a look at downtown street and lane closures, visit https://www.sanantonio.gov/PublicWorks/News-and-Media/Street-Closures/Downtown-Lane-Closures. For the City’s available downtown parking, visit https://sa.gov/Parking-Map.