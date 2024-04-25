Carly Pearce's birthday gift to fans? An earlier album release date

Surprise! Carly Pearce is dropping her new album, hummingbird, a week earlier.



Initially set for June 14, the record will now be released on June 7.



Carly updated fans on the change via an Instagram Live on her birthday on Wednesday.



"For my birthday this year, I wanted to give you guys a gift instead. My album hummingbird is now coming out Friday, June 7. CMA Fest, I hope you're ready because we're going to be celebrating!" Carly shared.



Hummingbird is available for preorder and presave now. Its Chris Stapleton-assisted lead single, "We Don't Fight Anymore," is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.



Carly's currently on tour with Tim McGraw on his Standing Room Only Tour. For tickets, head to carlypearce.com.



Here's the full track list for hummingbird:



"Country Music Made Me Do It"

"Truck on Fire"

"Still Blue"

"Heels Over Head"

"We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton

"Rock Paper Scissors"

"Oklahoma"

"My Place"

"Things I Don't Chase"

"Woman to Woman"

"Fault Line"

"Pretty Please"

"Trust Issues"

"Hummingbird"

