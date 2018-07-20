Music City Minute: Josh Abbott Band & Miranda Lambert 

Josh Abbott and Taylor Parnell tied the knot in front of 250 family and friends in Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas, on July 8th.

After the wedding ceremony, Josh serenaded his new bride with a song he wrote just for her: "Taylor Made for Me."

"I wanted to write Taylor a song for this week and for this event, this awesome life moment we get to share with all of you," said Josh. "And I wrote the first verse a few days ago. I wrote the rest of it this morning. And that's how I think it needed to be."

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker are finally putting it out there for the world to see. There’s a video of them showing some PDA while walking through the streets of New York City on Wednesday.

A source said, "They looked very happy together. They looked closer as the night went on. At one point Evan leaned in for a kiss. When the two let themselves be open, they appeared very comfortable together."

That was the same night Miranda did a couple of songs on "Late Night with Seth Meyers".

They were also in town because the Bandwagon Tour of Miranda, Little Big Town, and Evan's group Turnpike Troubadours performed at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island.

One last thing: It seems that Evan and his estranged wife Staci Felker are still married, although she says she's moving forward.

See the video on Us Weekly’s website here.