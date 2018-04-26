Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: April 26, 2018

Open to the public

Comments

Military Appreciation Weekend at Fort Sam Houston is coming up and you’re invited! Live music, food, and fun for the family! 

Full info HERE

Schedule:

Day 1 - May 5, Founders Day

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festival on Parade Field No. 2

Noon-4 p.m. Hourly historic tours 

Noon-1 p.m. Navy Band "Destroyers"

3:59-4 p.m. Black Daggers Parachute Demonstration Team

4-4:30 p.m. Navy Working Dog and medical corpsman demonstration

4:30-4:45 p.m. Army Fife & Drum Corps

4:45-5 p.m. 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment

5-5:45 p.m. U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team 

5:45-5:46 p.m. Air Force flyover 

6 p.m. First day closes down

 

Day 2 - May 6, Military Appreciation Day

1-9:30 p.m. Festival on Parade Field No. 2

1-2 p.m. Navy Band "Destroyers"

2-4 p.m. Hourly historic tours

2-3:30 p.m. Polo match at Parade Field No. 3

4:30-5:30 p.m. Joint Forces Retreat ceremony at Parade Field No. 1

6:29-6:30 p.m. Black Daggers Parachute Demonstration Team

6:30-8:45 p.m. Aaron Watson concert

8:55-9 p.m. Remarks from Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, commanding general, ARNORTH

9-9:30 p.m. Fireworks

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

Certa Pro

Certa Pro painting a project for J.R.

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation