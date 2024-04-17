Margaret Qualley reportedly exits Hulu's Amanda Knox series

About a month after news broke that Poor Things' Margaret Qualley was to executive produce and star in a Hulu project about Amanda Knox, Deadline reports the twice Emmy-nominated actress has exited the project. Scheduling reasons were to blame, the trade says.

Knox, an American studying abroad, spent almost four years in an Italian prison following a wrongful conviction for the 2007 murder of her roommate in their apartment in Italy. The eight-episode project, detailing Knox's "16-year odyssey to set herself free," will now be recast, per the trade, which notes shooting will still get underway in the fall.

Knox's story was previously chronicled in the 2011 Lifetime original film Trial in Italy. The 2021 film Stillwater, starring Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin, centered on a similar but fictional scenario, with Damon's blue-collar dad stopping at nothing to clear his daughter's name.

