CMT red carpet: Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll arrive at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center in Austin. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie, shared sad news yesterday (May 8) on social media. Her dad, Bill, passed away after a battle with cancer.

Bill had been living with Jelly and Bunnie since his stage 4 diagnosis last summer. He was placed in hospice in November, but made great progress in the months following.

“Hey Bill, I’m going to miss you. You are still my favorite rock star & my hero. This one’s going hurt.” Bunnie posted on social media.