You Never Forget Your First Time - Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam Flashback

2022 Y100 8 Man Jam Pre-Show Photos Photos from the Y100 8 Man Jam presented by Bud Light! A little bit backstage, a little bit on stage, a little bit hanging with everyone! Thanks to everyone who came out to this year's 8 Man Jam, and making it the best! (Johnnie Walker)

Man, how applicable is that to 8 Man Jam?

When we arrived in San Antonio back in January of 2021, we were told we didn’t understand. It wasn’t that we wouldn’t understand the mania but that we COULDN’T. And I know I speak for both of us when I say, they were right.

Not to rub salt in the wounds for those who’ve been unsuccessful thus far in their quest to obtain tickets to Sunday’s show (as of this writing, there’s still time!), but from the intimate beauty of the Tobin Center itself to the stripped-down acoustic performances from some of the best names in country, we were blown away by it all. Wow.

I think we knew the night would be one to remember when it started with Officer Rebecca Vermeulen from the San Antonio Police Department completely CRUSHING the national anthem.

*Fun sidenote, Officer Vermeulen has since been voted the Best Police Officer in San Antonio as per the city’s most prestigious of awards, the Frito & Katys.

Officer Vermeulen - Frito & Katys

Another fun sidenote? Those balloon pillars are still in the studio looking as amazing as they did the day of our ceremony… BACK IN AUGUST. Shout out to our balloon wizards, M&A Mobile Farmhouse Friends.

Frito with Balloons

It didn’t end there. We got to award an autographed guitar with signatures from all of the stars to one of our vets in the front row, we got to hear Jon Pardi making light of the craziness that is new parenthood (statements and realities he is undoubtedly now all too familiar with), and we got to see Walker Hayes admit he loves binging our Second Date Updates on the road.

The best part of 8 Man Jam though?

From the other newbs just as excited to be in attendance as we were to the seasoned vets who haven’t missed a show since its inception 9 years prior, walking around and meeting so many different listeners all in the same place was by far the highlight of our night.

…And we can’t wait to do it all again this Sunday, 11/19.

If y’all see us out there, holler!