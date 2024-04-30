Who Are These People?

I don’t sleep. Like for real, I may sleep for a few hours but then I’m up and while I probably should work out or get up and get my day started I don’t. I scroll. You know, I scroll on TikTok...A LOT! Funny thing is, I scroll and then send them to my friends who are also workaholics that don’t sleep. It’s our way of communicating. A lot of my feed is funny animal videos, Disney, and for some reason ASMR fridge restocks.

This one came across my feed recently and I started questioning these things.

ASMR Fridge Restock Video of ASMR fridge restock

1. OK do they get paid by these brands that they feature in their restock? I mean, these are all name brands. Where’s the H-E-B brand or Hill Country Fare?

2. How are their kitchens and fridges so dang clean? I don’t care how clean you are, you know your fridge is not THAT clean unless you’ve NEVER used it before. You could clean it and clean it, it’s NEVER going to be that clean.

3. Please tell me why you would out Skittles in a fridge drawer and why so much candy?

4. I get cutting up fruit and and veggies for future use, but things that already have a container...why put them in another container? Isn’t that wasteful? Like the creamer...just WHY?

5. No one eats pimento loaf. No one.

Obviously I have thought about this a lot. Maybe it’s because I would absolutely never have time or energy to do this. Maybe it’s because I’m jealous of the cleanliness. I don’t know, but these questions need to be answered so if you can enlighten me I would truly appreciate it.