What-a-Burger Helps Houstonians In A Weird Way

Being a former Houstonian I know what it’s like to have just survived a loud night of wind and rain just to wake up to no power. After suffering a few times with no way to entertain our kids and tons of food spoiling in the fridge we invested in a generator...or 3. You get those fans plugged in, some internet and you don’t lose hundreds of dollars of food in the fridge it’s like you are a new person.

We used to have this map from our power company there that would show us where there was power and were there wasn’t and give an estimation on when we would get power back. Since I left 4 years ago it seems that map is gone. WHAT-A-BURGER TO THE RESCUE ! I thought my friend was kidding when he posted this online so I went and checked it myself.

Sure enough, I put in the zip code of my old station in the location bar and got a map of every What-a-Burger in the Houston area. The ones in orange have power and are open, the ones in grey are not! So you can find your part of town and get not only an idea of where you can pick up an awesome burger, but also if there is one close that has power, it may give you just a tiny bit of hope that you will have it back soon.

Whataburger App Whataburger app showing locations of closed and open restaurants during Beryl

How amazing is that?! No wonder they are the Texas favorite. I hope our friends in Houston get power back soon and can get some relief. It is no fun, especially in this summer heat. Find your neighbor that has a pool, grab a What-a-Burger, and get to know one another!