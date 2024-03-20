We knew it!!

Don’t you love when we have a concert announcement and the person we announce is who you guessed!? After reading comments and talking to people it seemed like 99% of people were happy and excited to hear George is playing Texas. Would we rather have him here in SA at the Alamodome? Duh! But let’s take what we can get.

One person was disappointed that we didn’t announce a Taylor Swift show. I don’t think there were any indications that it could have been Taylor, but I can imagine the let down. Maybe we can get her around here later in the year.

Back to George...San Antonio needs to do something to incentivize him to do a show here. Not sure what would make George say yes. He’s done it all. Write your city council representative and bombard their office with requests to make a GS show happen in SA. Would imagine the city could help this move forward.

Keep Y100 on all week to win your tickets for the King at Kyle! 5 chances a day to win! 7, 9, 11, 1 & 4! We have the best shot for you to be there. Looking forward to celebrating the King with the Y100 Family June 15!