Viva Fiesta! Y100 is lighting things up this year as one of the official hosts of Fiesta Flambeau.

If you’re looking to party Saturday night make your plans to come out early and get seats by the Y100 area.

Here’s where we’ll be set up:

Y100 at Flambeau

REMEMBER: Get. There. Early. This parade is the largest lighted parade in the WORLD and averages around 700,000 attendees.