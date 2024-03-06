Ashley McBryde LIVE - Top Moments at CRS (Country Radio Seminar) in Nasvhille

Ashley McBryde Live at CRS performing The Devil I Know in Nashville

By Christi Brooks

Every year TONS of country radio people move into a hotel in Nashville for a week to talk about country music, country people and country radio. I’ve been going to this seminar for 20 years now and I still pinch myself every single year that this is my JOB! There were a lot of great moments, but I wanted to share some of my favorites.

These are in no particular order, but I have to start with my girl Ashley McBryde. I have LOVED Ashley and her music since her first single, “Girl Going Nowhere”. She also has a great song from one of her first albums called “Fat and Famous”, go find it because if you were a kid picked on in school like me, it will become your theme song. I digress...Ashley’s new single (which you will hear on Y100 soon) is “The Devil I Know”. On Wednesday at CRS her record label held a lunch where she performed. Here’s a little snippet and yes it’s a video from my phone, don’t @ me about that.

Ashley McBryde "The Devil I Know" LIVE In front of a LARGE audience filled of country radio programmers, Ashley McBryde debuts her new song "The Devil I Know" (Y100 Only)

This is PURE Ashley! It’s got attitude, it’s rockin’, her voice is amazing as usual and it’s JUST GOOD! I can’t WAIT to play this on Y100. You can bet that I will have the speakers up loud annoying all my co-workers with my terrible singing when we play this one.

More from my trip to CRS coming soon!

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

