Ashley McBryde LIVE - Top Moments at CRS (Country Radio Seminar) in Nasvhille

Every year TONS of country radio people move into a hotel in Nashville for a week to talk about country music, country people and country radio. I’ve been going to this seminar for 20 years now and I still pinch myself every single year that this is my JOB! There were a lot of great moments, but I wanted to share some of my favorites.

These are in no particular order, but I have to start with my girl Ashley McBryde. I have LOVED Ashley and her music since her first single, “Girl Going Nowhere”. She also has a great song from one of her first albums called “Fat and Famous”, go find it because if you were a kid picked on in school like me, it will become your theme song. I digress...Ashley’s new single (which you will hear on Y100 soon) is “The Devil I Know”. On Wednesday at CRS her record label held a lunch where she performed. Here’s a little snippet and yes it’s a video from my phone, don’t @ me about that.

Ashley McBryde "The Devil I Know" LIVE In front of a LARGE audience filled of country radio programmers, Ashley McBryde debuts her new song "The Devil I Know" (Y100 Only)

This is PURE Ashley! It’s got attitude, it’s rockin’, her voice is amazing as usual and it’s JUST GOOD! I can’t WAIT to play this on Y100. You can bet that I will have the speakers up loud annoying all my co-workers with my terrible singing when we play this one.

More from my trip to CRS coming soon!