Top 5 George Strait Bangers for the Dancehall

These work every time!

George Strait (Jill Trunnell /Jill Trunnell)

By Brody

In honor of George Strait playing Texas lets run through some of the go to hits for when you’re out dancing!

#5 Fireman

This one always heats things up! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

#4 All My Ex’s Live In Texas

The singalong for everyone! Even if you’re a new(er) Texan

#3 You Look So Good In Love

A waltz is a MUST! The King does it best!

#2 Check Yes Or No

Just ask em. Do you love me? Do you want to be my friend?

#1 Here For A Good Time

Gets the party going every time!


Bonus Hits

The Chair

George is slick and knows it!

Amarillo By Morning

The fiddle is unmatched! Instant Texan once you hear this played live!

