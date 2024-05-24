‘Tis The Season

Graduation Throwback Christi Brooks' Senior Yearbook Picture

By Christi Brooks

Graduation Season! As my daughter moves into her senior year, it reminds me of my senior year. I know how many of you are so ready to go to college or head into the real world, whatever it is you are going to do now. I’m here to tell you....ENJOY THIS TIME because from here on out, while it’s awesome, it gets harder. You are going to wish you could come back to this day.

I thought it would be fun to share my senior yearbook picture as awful as it is. I hated my naturally curly hair so dried it straight then curled it, (because that made sense) and obviously had never heard of waxing my eyebrows. I think these eyebrows may be back in style now though. Who knew that I would be so fashion forward back then.

Who knew that this girl would be on the radio one day. I sure didn’t.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024! YOU DID IT!

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

