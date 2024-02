It’s album release week! The new Randy Rogers Band album “Homecoming” drops this Friday! Randy breaks down the standout tracks and how they have been able to refine the sound we have all come to love! Plus an update on Hold My Beer and Watch This Volume 3 with Wade Bowen, if he would ever play Wurstfest, and how he has become an entrepreneur in New Braunfels!

