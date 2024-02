Our buddy Trisdon Federic joins the show to talk about all the San Antonio country talent coming together to raise money for the Childrens Hospital of San Antonio! Enjoy the game, the show, and help our community! That’s a homerun!

Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trisdon-federics-1st-annual-home-runs-for-kids-tickets-308245579827

