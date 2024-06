George Strait - June 15, 2024 The first ever concert at Kyle Field in College Station, TX - ALL TEXAN LINE UP: George Strait, Parker McCollum, Catie Offerman, Saturday, June 15, 2024

This is not a drill (but it is a complete surprise). The show has added an unknown amount of standing room only tickets for next weekend in College Station. The idea is to put the show over the line to break George’s own record attendance mark that he set in 2014.

With that said, CLICK HERE to go to TheKingAtKyle.com and try to get those tickets because they’re going to be moving FAST!