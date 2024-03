Took a few days off for spring break. Always need some time to regroup this time of year. Got rid of some crepe myrtle stumps and tackled the yard to ensure everything is nice and green and weed free this year.





Brody





Also went down to Corpus to DJ at The Ranch Dancehall this past Saturday. Packed as always.





There was a Midland and Megan Moroney show at Concrete street that night. Check the line that is wrapped around the building.

