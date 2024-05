2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs with Diplo at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Gave it a listen this morning...A Bar Song is obviously the standout track and it’s gonna continue to be big this summer. There’s a couple others that are cool. It’s very western. Its unique. “Highway” sounds very similar to Bar Song and is cool. “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” will be blowin up on TikTok, but it’s not for country radio. Full playlist is below. See what you think.