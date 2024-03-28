Seats at The Kings Castle 👑

Got online to see what the prices were like for George Strait at Kyle Field and 😱😱😱
These were about the cheapest. Up high!
These were mid level.
And then it gets really expensive. The fees on top of the ticket price raise em up a lot!
Almost 3 grand a ticket if you add in parking. Plus getting there, accommodations, food, drinks etc. This is a royal event tho! And likely will be a North American attendance record! Worth it? Of course!
