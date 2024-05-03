River Walk LIVE! with Jack Ingram

Enjoy an evening of music under the stars on the banks of the San Antonio River at River Walk LIVE! This monthly concert series at the historic Arneson River Theatre will feature a blend of artists you know and love mixed with some of the top rising musical stars in the country. The best part? This is a totally FREE event!

The first show in the first ever concert series on the River Walk?

JACK INGRAM - 5/16

Jack Ingram

Seating is first-come, first-served, and capacity limits will be enforced.

Seating Begins at 6:00 PM

Opener at 7:00 PM

Headliner at 8:30 PM

Seats cannot be saved. Get there early to claim your spot!





River Walk LIVE! will occur the 3rd Thursday of every month (excluding April and November).

Get more info HERE.