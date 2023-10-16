Riley Green - 8 Man Jam 2023

Riley Green has been compelling Country music fans to raise a drink, shed a tear, and, above all, celebrate where they are from, since first releasing his self-titled EP in 2018. His songs like the No. 1 PLATINUM hit “There Was This Girl,” the 2X-PLATINUM-certified heart-tugger “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” (which he performed live at the 55th ACM Awards), and his chart-topping collab with Thomas Rhett, “Half of Me,” have made Riley synonymous with what Country music does best: making listeners feel something with his no-gimmick, relatable writing and classic feel.

An avid sports fan, former athlete (Jacksonville State University quarterback) and outdoorsman, Riley is riding a wave of success after being named the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, a former MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” and one of CRS’s 2020 New Faces.

Now playing to an average of 65,000 fans each night serving as direct support for Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs this year, Green headlined the Rock The South festival and is selling out his own headlining shows.

Combs, joins Riley on his current To30-and-climbing single “Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs),” the title track to Riley’s 2019 debut album that he re-recorded with Combs after seeing how fans connected to it. His new album Ain’t My Last Rodeo, produced by Dann Huff, is more of the signature Riley Green’s fan have come to know and love from the good ol’ boy who still lives in his hometown of Jacksonville, AL. The new project, heavily influenced by the rural, small town and slower way of life at home and time spent with his family, is due October 13.

