We got to know Fernando Trevino last year during Radiothon when he jumpstarted a Realtor challenge to raise money for critically ill or injured kids at Christus Children’s Hospital. As it turns out, he does a lot to raise money and awareness for CMN locally. We invited him in to talk about The Remax CMN Golf Classic which is happening November 16th at Silverhorn Golf Club.

You can reach Fernando to get involved or sign up by emailing him at ftrevino@remax.net